White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 609 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,067,000 after purchasing an additional 693,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $267.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

