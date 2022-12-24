White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,863 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,659,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 125,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 259,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $74.19 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.28.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

