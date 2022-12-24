White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.38 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

