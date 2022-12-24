Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

About Whitecap Resources

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.