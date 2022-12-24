WhiteCoin Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.57 million and approximately $705,131.84 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00390661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00030961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000939 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018086 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000366 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,743,530 coins and its circulating supply is 762,275,763 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

