WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,069 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.22. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

