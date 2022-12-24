WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 2.0% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.18 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

