WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Purchases 163 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $311.54 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

