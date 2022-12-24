WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Sells 190 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 282.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 19.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

EVRG opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

