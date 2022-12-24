Wingstop Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.
WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
