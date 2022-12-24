WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

CXSE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXSE. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 220,205 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 878.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 153,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

