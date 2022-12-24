WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WCBR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67,098 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

