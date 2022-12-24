WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $20.80 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $22.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 218.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 34.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 70.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter.

