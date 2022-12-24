WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.94 and last traded at $35.94. 298,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 172,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 85.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at $362,000.

