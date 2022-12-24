WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DGRS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. 11,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,523. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60.

