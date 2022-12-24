WMG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,350 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08.

