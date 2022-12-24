WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 89.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 188,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 89,205 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 27,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 203,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 150,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

