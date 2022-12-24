WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $65.31.

