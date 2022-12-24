WMG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $800,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $193.28 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.69.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

