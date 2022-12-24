WOW-token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.45 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $438.23 million and $7.45 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.01466079 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008524 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019491 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000477 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00031773 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.01 or 0.01727806 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001045 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.