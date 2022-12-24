WOW-token (WOW) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $438.20 million and approximately $12.92 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.98 or 0.01466055 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00008677 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031633 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.01725967 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001054 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04383347 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $12.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

