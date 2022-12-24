Wrapped TRON Price Reaches $0.0547 (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $5.56 billion and approximately $727,227.70 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05441051 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $920,930.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

