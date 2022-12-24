Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.65 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $52.65 million and approximately $4,104.78 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.0232305 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,051.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

