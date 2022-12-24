Zcash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.77 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Zcash has a market cap of $642.16 million and $34.77 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.16 or 0.00238462 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00077525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,989,919 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

