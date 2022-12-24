ZClassic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49.22 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $328,405.08 and $49.22 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00236621 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00077701 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053401 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

