Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 19,294 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $51.32 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03.

