Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,616,000 after buying an additional 410,636 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 144,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.26 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.03.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

