Zhang Financial LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in General Mills by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of General Mills by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

