Zhang Financial LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $174.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

