Zhang Financial LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $940,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.