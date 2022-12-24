Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,301,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Shares of Target stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

