Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 229 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

