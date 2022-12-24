ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,189,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136,251 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $52,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.6% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 289,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,600,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 908,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 481,459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 523,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.41. 989,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

