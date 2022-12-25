13,822 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Purchased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,286,000 after purchasing an additional 444,135 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,395,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,038,000 after purchasing an additional 370,088 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 331,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after purchasing an additional 294,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after purchasing an additional 274,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $107.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.