13,822 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Purchased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,286,000 after purchasing an additional 444,135 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,395,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,038,000 after purchasing an additional 370,088 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 331,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after purchasing an additional 294,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after purchasing an additional 274,280 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
SUB stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $107.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
