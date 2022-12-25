200,000 Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 94,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 43,856 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 370 ($4.49) in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.77) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.86) to GBX 370 ($4.49) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.15.

NYSE NWG opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

