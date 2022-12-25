2,349 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

