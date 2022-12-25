2,400 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $121.05 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.