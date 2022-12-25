6,767 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Autoliv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 198,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 61.8% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autoliv by 9.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Autoliv by 12.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $108.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Autoliv Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

