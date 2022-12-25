740,557 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Bought by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 740,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,603,000. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 accounts for 8.0% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $73,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,513,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 81,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $8,010,000.

Shares of SPXU stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

