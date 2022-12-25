8,041 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 1.1 %

FDL opened at $36.49 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

