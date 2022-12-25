9,643 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 498,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,007,000 after buying an additional 30,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $262.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.