AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.06

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.16. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 10,530 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nomura raised AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

AAC Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.94.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

