Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SHY opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

