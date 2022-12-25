Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 8,710 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $53.21 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05.

