Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,944,000 after purchasing an additional 205,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 110,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,308,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL opened at $158.52 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

