Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SCHC stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

