Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $186.27.

