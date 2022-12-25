Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

