Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $143.15 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.