Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.0% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

ABT stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.